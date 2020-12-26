Fatal car crashes amid stay-at-home orders likely due to drivers speeding

CHP Spokesperson Eulogio Ceja explained why they are seeing multiple fatal car crashes during the holiday season despite less traffic on the freeways.

Two fatal car crashes over the Christmas holiday has left some wondering why they are happening as there are fewer cars on the road due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A 24-year-old woman died on Christmas eve around 12:45 p.m and two people were also killed in a crash on Christmas morning when a Dodge Durango overturned, ejecting two of its passengers.

California Highway Patrol [CHP] Spokesperson Eulogio Ceja spokes to ABC10 why the greater Sacramento area sees fatal crashes during the holiday season despite less traffic. Ceja said drivers speeding is likely the reason why.

Ceja said CHP said if people have to travel amid the stay at home orders, pay attention to their speed and keep a safe distance between other vehicles. He also said to check your vehicle's maintenance as well.

CHP hasn't seen an increase in the number of fatalities in 2020 from the previous year.

Ceja said CHP will likely have the number of fatalities over the holiday season on Sunday by 11:59 p.m.