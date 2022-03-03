Car crashes into preschool in Shasta County

Anderson police say 19 children and at least two staff were inside the building when the car crashed into the building.

ANDERSON, Calif. — On Thursday just before 2:30 p.m., a car crashed into a preschool in Anderson.

According to ABC affiliate KRCR, Anderson police say 19 children and at least two staff were inside the building when the car crashed into the preschool.

Ambulances arrived on the scene and have taken at least 14 of the children to the hospital. Five of the other children were taken to the hospital by their parents, KRCR reports.

According to officers on the scene, there are no reported fatalities.

An article from KRCR says, "Mercy Medical Center in Redding confirmed nine patients were transferred to the facility, and three were taken to Saint Elizabeth's Community Hospital in Red Bluff."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

