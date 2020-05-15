Extended unemployment benefits delayed in California

The 13-week unemployment extension in the federal CARES act still hasn't started helping people. The agency in charge says it'll require "extensive effort."

TRUCKEE, Calif — Staying at home. Feeding two kids. No money coming in. That's reality for Californians counting on the extended unemployment benefits in the federal CARES act.

"I'm a month and a half behind on my rent," said Sandi Randono, who shares an apartment with her two teenage sons in Truckee.

Her unemployment benefits ran out six weeks ago.

She hasn't gotten a dime since, even though the CARES act was supposed to extend them for 13 weeks more.

"I think I can hold the house and the car [bill] off for this month, but I don't know how it'll go after that. At all. I mean that’s the scary part," Randono said. "And it's not like we can just go get a job, because we can't."

After losing her job last October, Randono says she finally got a job offer. It was supposed to start in March, but was suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic.

The website for Employment Development Department (EDD), the state agency that handles unemployment, says it will "keep you posted" and that it "requires an extensive effort to implement these new extended benefits."

But that's the only news Randono has seen in weeks.

Something's gone wrong between the federal program and California's payment system, but after three days of asking EDD to help ABC10 understand the delays, we're still waiting for answers.

The agency admits it's overwhelmed by unprecedented demand.

"I totally understand that, of course," Randono said. "Still, it keeps you up at night."

She says even written confirmation that the money is coming would help her to look less flaky to her landlord.

But the money would be better because bills are starting to pile up.

