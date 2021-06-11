Search on for Catalina ferry passenger who fell overboard

Authorities say the man reportedly fell from a Jet Cat Express, a high-speed catamaran.

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a passenger who reportedly fell overboard from a Santa Catalina Island ferry.

They say the man reportedly fell from the Jet Cat Express Thursday evening several miles off of Long Beach.

Los Angeles County and U.S. Coast Guard boats are searching the area with the help of a helicopter.

The Jet Cat Express is a high-speed catamaran with two passenger decks, according to its operator.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9