When it comes to mosquito-borne diseases, California is number one, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC reports that over the last decade, California leads the nation with more than 9,000 cases of mosquito-transmitted disease.

“These numbers are startling as they only represent mosquito-transmitted diseases that were reported to health officials said,” David Heft, president of the Mosquito and Vector Control Association of California.

According to the report, two invasive species of mosquito have been found in 200 cities across California since 2011; that’s in addition to the state’s native mosquito species.

California is followed by New York and Texas. The report included both local disease transmission and those associated with travel. It did not adjust for population.

The following are some measures you can take to minimize your chance at exposure to mosquito bites:

Apply insect repellent containing EPA-registered active ingredients, including DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 according to label instructions. Repellents keep mosquitoes from biting. DEET can be used safely on infants and children 2 months of age and older.

Dress in long sleeves and pants.

Install screens on windows and doors and keep them in good repair.

Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including in flower pots, old tires, and buckets.

Repair leaking faucets and broken sprinklers.

Clean rain gutters clogged with leaves

Report neglected swimming pools and day-biting mosquitoes to your local mosquito and vector control agency.

Learn more about mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases.

