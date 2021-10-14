Officer hospitalized since 2016, from jail shooting, dies

Toamalama Scanlan is survived by his wife and six children. He had been hospitalized since Sept. 3, 2016, when he came to the aid of a fellow officer in the lobby of the main county jail. Thong Vang of Fresno testified at trial that he was on methamphetamine, paranoid and looking for help when he entered the lobby that day. Vang was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.