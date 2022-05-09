Chain controls in effect with snow in the Sierra

A Winter Weather Advisory ended Sunday at 11 p.m. But, additional snow through Tuesday may bring as much as a foot of snow over a 3 day period.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chain controls are in effect in some areas of the Sierra on Monday.

Snow continues for the Sierra. A Winter Weather Advisory ended Sunday at 11 p.m. But, additional snow through Tuesday may bring as much as a foot of snow over a 3 day period.

Chain controls

According to California Highway Patrol — Truckee chains are required in some areas.

I-80:

Truckee to Kingvale in both directions

Highway 267

Kings Beach to Northstar

