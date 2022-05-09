Chain controls in effect with snow in the Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chain controls are in effect in some areas of the Sierra on Monday.
Snow continues for the Sierra. A Winter Weather Advisory ended Sunday at 11 p.m. But, additional snow through Tuesday may bring as much as a foot of snow over a 3 day period.
Chain controls
According to California Highway Patrol — Truckee chains are required in some areas.
I-80:
- Truckee to Kingvale in both directions
Highway 267
- Kings Beach to Northstar
STORM RESOURCES:
► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages
► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app
► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter
Watch more on ABC10