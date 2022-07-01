All chain restrictions on I-80 dropped, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol - Truckee said Friday night that all chain restrictions on I-80 were dropped, but advised that roads were wet and slick in certain places.
"Slow down and increase your following distance," CHP said in a tweet. "Tahoe will still be here, even if it takes you a few minutes longer to get here."
It was previously announced that chain control was underway for:
- I-80 westbound from Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow.
- I-80 eastbound from Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange.
- Trucks are at Minimum restrictions.
To check road conditions before your drive this weekend, click here.
