California

All chain restrictions on I-80 dropped, CHP says

CHP Truckee announced Friday night that all chain restrictions on I-80 have been dropped.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol - Truckee said Friday night that all chain restrictions on I-80 were dropped, but advised that roads were wet and slick in certain places.

"Slow down and increase your following distance," CHP said in a tweet. "Tahoe will still be here, even if it takes you a few minutes longer to get here."

It was previously announced that chain control was underway for: 

  • I-80 westbound from Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow.
  • I-80 eastbound from Kingvale to Donner Lake Interchange.
  • Trucks are at Minimum restrictions.  

To check road conditions before your drive this weekend, click here.

