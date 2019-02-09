GRIDLEY, Calif. — The body of a man who went missing Saturday after the canoe he was in overturned, was found Sunday, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Two men were floating in a canoe on the Feather River in Gridley, Saturday afternoon, when the canoe overturned in the water. One man made it safely to shore and reported losing sight of his friend, 40-year-old Omar Espinal of Chico, as he continued floating down the river, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

RELATED: Body of missing Chico man recovered from Sacramento River

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Marine Unit, the BCSO Search and Rescue Team and the Cal Fire Swift Water Rescue Team responded to the scene, approximately a half-mile from the East Gridley Road Bridge, around 1:20 p.m.

With the assistance of a CHP helicopter, they searched the river for several hours but didn't locate Espinal. An extensive ground search of the area surrounding the river was also conducted.

The search resumed Sunday morning and around 11:15 a.m., Espinal's body was recovered from the Feather River, north of East Gridley Road, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the death.

WATCH ALSO: 'This is going to be a busy weekend for us' | DART prepares patrol, water safety education