CHICO, Calif. — The body of a man who was reported missing Aug. 20 was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

Detectives responded to a report from a fisherman who reported seeing a body in the Sacramento River Thursday morning, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Detectives, the BCSO Marine Unit and the BCSO Search and Rescue Team arrived at Scotty's Boat Landing in Chico.

They recovered the body of Anthony Mahr, 22, of Chico from the water about a quarter of a mile upstream from Scotty's Boat Landing, the sheriff's office said.

Mahr was reported missing after he went floating on the river.

The sheriff's office is investigating Mahr's death. A cause of death will be released pending an autopsy.

WATCH ALSO: River Safety Need to Know | Sacramento's Drowning Accident Rescue Team shares tips to stay safe