Chilly weekend in the Sierra forecasted as PG&E customers still powerless

With temperatures set to drop into the low 20s Friday and Saturday night for residents across the Sierra, those who lost power are using other means to stay warm.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — After days of rain and snow, the Greater Sacramento Region is finally seeing a break from wet weather, however, it'll be short lived.

Cold temperatures will remain in the region through the weekend, with daytime highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows could dip down to the mid-20s and 30s over the weekend.

You'll need to dress in layers and limit your time outside in the colder temperatures, especially on Monday with the potential of wind gusts of 20 mph in Sacramento, making it feel even colder.

Once the weekend ends though, prepare for another winter storm headed our way next week in the Valley, Foothills, and Sierra. Early forecasts show places like Grass Valley could get an additional 2 inches of rain, Stockton .10 inches and Sacramento possibly .25 inches of rain.

Right now, snow levels could fall to as low as 2,500 feet, then rising Tuesday. Travelers can expect more delays in the mountains next week.

In response to a series of winter storms that devastated parts of the state in December, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in several counties across the state to support storm response efforts.

The announcement comes as PG&E says roughly 50,000 customers are still being impacted by current outages in the Sierra division, which includes El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties. Other areas currently impacted by outages include Amador and Calaveras counties.

Outage impact by county

Nevada County : 16,307



: 16,307 El Dorado County : 13,726

: 13,726 Placer County : 7,561

: 7,561 Amador County : 5,378

: 5,378 Sierra County : 698

: 698 Calaveras County: 5,522

Viewers have been reaching out to ABC10, saying they've gotten notifications from Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) that their power could be restored as late as Jan. 10, 2022. McFarland previously told ABC10 estimated times of restoration have been going out to customers so they have an understanding of what to expect. But its not clear when exactly power will be restored. She said that downed trees, unplowed roads and other hazards are slowing down efforts to get into the impacted areas to make repairs.

"All these things together are resulting in longer estimated times of restoration," McFarland said.

Officials said there have been at least 664 incidents of damage to its equipment in the Sierra, and some in remote areas are hard to reach and repair because of the snow storm.

Resources

To find out if your address is included in these outages, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter

To report an outage, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/report

View PG&E's outage map for the latest update:

