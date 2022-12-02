CHP Commissioner announces plan to hire 1,000 new officers | Exclusive

CHP cadets earn more than $5,500 a month while training at the Academy. New officers can expect to earn more than $100,000 in their first year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray made history as the first Black woman to lead the largest law enforcement agency in the nation. She is now announcing a new push to tackle crime across the state and diversify the force.

Commissioner Ray was sworn into office in November 2020 at a time when race battles were being fought outside the state capitol.

“Our streets have been out of control downtown with these protesters,” said then Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn. “These groups like Proud Boys and Antifa get mixed into the crowd and we have to have about 160 officers not counting highway patrol.”

From political unrest to dangerous and disruptive street racing and sideshows to international headline-grabbing smash and grabs, Commissioner Ray has had no shortage of challenges.

“We’re here to make sure that California is the safest place to live, work and travel,” said Commissioner Ray. “And that’s a tall order, especially during a pandemic.”

Commissioner Ray says she’s up to the challenge.

“I think if you’re a leader, it’s a great time to lead. It’s an opportunity to bridge those gaps that exist in the communities,” said Ray. “It’s an opportunity for me to go and let the public know we’re your CHP. We’re here to work with you. We’re here to do all we can to keep you safe.”

She’s promising to tackle several things as commissioner.

“Freeway violence. Highway violence. Sideshows. Street racing,” said Commissioner Ray who notes 30 people have died because of illegal street racing across California since 2015.

The commissioner says she has secured a grant from the state’s traffic safety office to help bring the issue to a screeching halt. The Communities Against Racing and Sideshows grant will provide $800,000 to target crimes — including undercover operations, proactive patrol operations, local high school presentations, and a public awareness campaign.

“This grant is going to allow us to do just that,” said Commissioner Ray. “It’s going to allow us to be a lot more proactive…to be able to go out there identify the locations where it’s happening and make sure that we bring these people to justice.”

And what about those highly publicized smash and grabs from organized crime rings?

“Right now, we have three task forces that have been set up,” said Ray. “One is in our border division in the San Diego area. We have one in the Bay Area, and we have one in the Los Angeles area. And we also extended it now where we’re coming out here and we are working with people in the Sacramento area. We’re working over there in the central valley. And we couldn’t do it without the support of our allied agencies, and the governor and the legislature.”

Commissioner Ray says she has three top priorities.

“Number one it is going to be employee wellness. My biggest job is to make sure that the women and men behind these badges stay healthy,” said Ray. “Number two is just being true to our mission, which is providing the highest level of safety service and security.”

Lastly, the commissioner is launching an ambitious campaign to hire 1,000 new officers within two years.

“So the third one would be having a workforce that is representative of the California that we love,” said Ray. “It’s recruitment. Recruitment and retention.”

She says that as a young girl from Oakland, who grew up loving to play basketball and the comradery that comes with being part of a team, she’s living proof that people from all walks of life can thrive with the CHP.

“If you have a heart of service then come on,” said Commissioner Ray. “We’ll show you how to do the job. That’s what this wonderful academy is for.”

