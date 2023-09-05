CHP memorial ceremony honors officers killed in the line of duty

The ceremony honors 232 people who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol honors officers killed in the line of duty at its annual memorial ceremony Tuesday.

There will be a 21-gun salute by the honor guard, laying of the wreath, bagpipes, and buglers, a flyover, and a roll call of fallen heroes and more, according to CHP.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to speak at the ceremony.

