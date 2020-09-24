CHP officers help 7-year-old boy who stopped breathing, had no pulse

The officers were parked when a "frantic" mother carrying her non-responsive 7-year-old son ran to them and asked for help.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers sprang into action after a mother brought her young son who had stopped breathing to them.

CHP Solano officers Hardman and Barawed were parked at a fruit stand near Batavia Road and Dixon Avenue Tuesday night when a car sped past them and stopped in front of their patrol car.

The officers say a frantic mother ran out of the car and towards the officers, carrying her 7-year-old son who had stopped breathing.

Officers immediately called for help, noticing the child was not breathing, had no pulse and was turning blue, according to a Facebook post from the department.

While waiting for emergency medical services, the officers were able to treat the child on scene. The boy's pulse returned and he started breathing.

The boy was taken to Kaiser Vacaville by emergency services and is recovering. CHP Solano did not say what caused the boy to stop breathing.

A photo of the child and officers Hardman and Barawed was shared by CHP Solano on Facebook Thursday.

