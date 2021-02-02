CHP officers involved in deadly shooting on I-80 Saturday night

Officers were trying to get information about an accident, the man they were speaking to "suddenly drew a loaded firearm and threatened the officers' safety."

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officers were involved in a deadly shooting off Interstate 80 late Saturday night.

According to a press release, CHP officers got calls at around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 about a solo car accident on I-80, west of Dixon Avenue. Officers say when they responded, they saw a car stuck off the shoulder of the interstate with some damage to the back window.

When officers were trying to get information about the accident, the man they were speaking to "suddenly drew a loaded firearm and threatened the officers' safety," according to the press release. That's when officers shot their guns at the man.

The officers tried to perform life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Homeless advocates call on Mayor Steinberg to step down after deaths following storm