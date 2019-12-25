SACRAMENTO, Calif — Want to be off Santa's naughty list this year? California Highway Patrol says don't drink and drive.

CHP is ramping up its holiday road enforcement starting at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday in efforts to keep drivers safe this Christmas holiday.

"When a person chooses to drink and drive, it not only puts their safety at risk, but it endangers the life of everyone on the road with them," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in a news release.

CHP said one way to stay safe this holiday is by designating a non-drinking driver.

CHP's officials said at least 16 people were killed and almost 350 others were injured in crashes involving drunken drivers throughout last year's holiday enforcement period.

