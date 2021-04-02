Man shot by CHP officers on I-80 near Dixon identified

Solano County District Attorney officials identified the man 29-year-old Karl Walker of Sacramento.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers on Saturday along I-80 near Dixon Avenue was identified by Solano County District Attorney officials on Wednesday.

DA officials told ABC10 that Karl Walker, 29 of Sacramento, was the man shot and killed by CHP officers.



CHP said officers were responding to a car accident at around 10:30 p.m. and saw a car stuck on the shoulder of the interstate with a damaged back window.

Officers tried to speak to Walker about the accident when he "suddenly drew a loaded firearm, and threatened the officers' safety," CHP said. Officers then shot Walker.

