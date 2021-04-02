Man shot by CHP officers on I-80 near Dixon identified

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man shot and killed by California Highway Patrol officers on Saturday along I-80 near Dixon Avenue was identified by Solano County District Attorney officials on Wednesday.
DA officials told ABC10 that Karl Walker, 29 of Sacramento, was the man shot and killed by CHP officers.
CHP said officers were responding to a car accident at around 10:30 p.m. and saw a car stuck on the shoulder of the interstate with a damaged back window.
Officers tried to speak to Walker about the accident when he "suddenly drew a loaded firearm, and threatened the officers' safety," CHP said. Officers then shot Walker.
READ ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
WATCH ALSO:
The Sacramento Police Department is the first department in the country using cutting edge micro-drones indoors in an effort to reduce risk during tense situations. The small drones are outfitted with cameras, and they give Sacramento police a real time view of crime scenes like never before. The drones also allow police to avoid physical confrontations with suspects. So far, and they have saved at least one suspect's life, according to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.