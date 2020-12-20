Marysville police return stolen car back to family while replacing missing possessions

Marysville police learned of reports of a stolen vehicle found as officers were giving gifts to replace possessions that were inside the car when it was taken.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — While going to get food with her daughter, a Maryville woman found her car stolen.

Chelsea Augmon told ABC10 that she figured the car and everything inside that included her daughter's scooter was lost forever because Marysville police had more important cases to solve.

Hours later, Augmon heard police sirens coming outside of her home. That was when she received a phone call from the police saying they had something for her.

Marysville police surprised Augmon's family with a replacement for the possessions they lost after the car was stolen. While officers performed a good deed by bringing holiday cheer, they heard reports of a stolen vehicle being spotted.

Police then perform a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a matching license plate of the stolen car. John Robert Tau, 33, was then arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Augmon called described getting her car back as a Christmas miracle.

"Like, I was just standing there like, this is not happening," Augmon said. "People don't get their car stolen and get it back in flawless shape and their child gets gifts."

Augmon said she is as happy to have her car back as her daughter is very happy to have her scooter back.

