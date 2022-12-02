x
California

Man arrested, accused of arson in Sonora church fire

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said a man was in the active fire area and "acting strange and refusing to leave."

SONORA, Calif. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that burned a church in Sonora.

Deputies from the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a fire Saturday night at The Journey Church of Sonora. The church was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived. Cal Fire investigators searched for the cause of the fire.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Cal Fire crews requested that deputies return to the church because a man had entered the active fire area.

In a Facebook post, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said the man was "acting strange and refusing to leave."

Deputies arrived and arrested 23-year-old Brennan Debisschop on suspicion of arson and burglary. He was booked by Cal Fire at the Dambacher Detention Center.

