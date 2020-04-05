Northern California Cinco de Mayo deals to enjoy during the coronavirus pandemic

Tacos, DIY kits, and mas margaritas! Just because you're stuck inside, doesn't mean you can't celebrate Cinco de Mayo and support local businesses at the same time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 2020 Cinco de Mayo Holiday falls on Taco Tuesday.

While things look much different than year’s past due to the coronavirus pandemic, several Northern California restaurants are offering specials of all kinds to celebrate.

The following is a list of local deals. More restaurants could be added as new information becomes available.

Chipotle

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Chipotle with FREE Queso Blanco! The fast-casual Mexican food chain is also extending its free delivery offer through May 10.

If you plan to order on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com, be sure to use the promo code QUESO55 at checkout to receive free Queso Blanco when it is added to your meal on May 5.

Taco Bell

Starting May 4, Taco Bell will begin selling Do It Yourself taco kits nationwide to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

The offer is available via delivery and contactless drive-thrus for a limited time, the company said.

Cocina de Zocalo

Cocina de Zocalo, or just Zocalo, is offering its usual Taco Tuesday special. For just $25 for 2 people or $40 for 4 people, you can get a taco bar with all the fixings, black beans, cilantro lime rice, chips and salsa, and margaritas.

New this year, Zocalo will have a lottery drawing with prizes given out randomly based on add-ons purchased from the "loteria board."

California Pizza Kitchen

From April 29 to May 5, California Pizza Kitchen customers can get a taco kit that comes with cilantro, limes, tomatoes, peppers, onion, black beans, cheese, tortillas, and a choice of protein.

And for the margarita lovers, the restaurant is offering pitchers for $32.

Jack in the Box

The fast-food chain Jack in the Box will be offering two free tacos with any $15 minimum purchase on UberEats and GrubHub.

The offer is valid from Cinco de Mayo all the way through May 10.

Yard House

Yard House is offering two types of margaritas available to-go for $6 each this Cinco de Mayo.

On The Border

For $25, you can order a party kit, which includes chips, dips and ingredients to create your own tacos.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter