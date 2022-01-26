x
California

State recalls packaged cannabis flower due to mold

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Cannabis Control [DCC] has issued a mandatory recall of a batch of packaged Claybourne Co. flower after it was determined to be contaminated with a fungus commonly known as black mold.

The flower in question is the strain "Head Banger" and costumers are being encouraged to check their packaging for the UID and batch numbers listed:

  • Track-and-trace UID number: 1A406030000326B000094476  
  • Batch number: 28090621HB

The California Department of Cannabis Control has said no illnesses have been reported and that the DCC is investigating the cause of the contamination. If a contaminated batch is in ones possession, DCC urges people to throw it away.

Credit: California Department of Cannabis Control
