Clean California Day of Action kicks off in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. — The Golden State is getting a cleaning.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to kick off the Clean California Day of Action in Contra Costa County Wednesday morning. The event focuses on state cleanup efforts and hiring events to "revitalize California’s streets and public spaces through litter abatement and local beautification projects."
According to a press release about the event, Clean California is a $1.1 billion initiative that will offer jobs to "people exiting homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals, local artists and students."
The event will be livestreamed on the governor's YouTube page at 9:30 a.m.