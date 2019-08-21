SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Hundreds of people showed up to Valhalla Tahoe on Tuesday morning for the 23rd Annual Lake Tahoe Summit.

Preserve, protect, and prevention were three commonly used words during the summit; a bipartisan event focused on preserving Lake Tahoe.

Various elected officials, like Sen. Diane Feinstein and Gov. Gavin Newsom, addressed the crowd about challenges facing Lake Tahoe. The clarity in the water has been going down over the last several years.

READ ALSO:

Another hot topic was climate change and how it impacts wildfires. Feinstein said Cal Fire will have the largest aerial fleet in the world to fight the fires. It was just last year that Camp Fire became the deadliest wildfire in the state's history.

The officials also stated that we have to do our part in order to prevent fires, in addition to preserving the lake.

"We have a responsibility. We have a duty. It's our obligation to protect this lake and that's what we plan to do together," said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

"We all work together. Both parties work together. And if we do that, we will save this lake," added Feinstein.

Continue the conversation with Kevin on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: South Lake Tahoe officials unveil emergency evacuation plans