California offers college students $10K for public service

The new program announced Tuesday is expected to help up to 6,500 college students over two academic years.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California launched a college service program Tuesday that is expected to help up to 6,500 college students over two academic years with service opportunities.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that 45 colleges and universities in California, including some of the most prestigious campuses in the state, will be part of a new public service program that will subsidize tuition for students who do community service alongside their studies.

The program called “Californians For All College Corps” will start in the fall 2022 semester with 6,500 students. Newsom said in a news conference with the leaders of the state’s public higher education systems that the students will be deployed to part-time work in areas of pressing need like K-12 education disparity, climate change and food insecurity.

In exchange for 450 hours of service, each student will receive $10,000 toward their education.

Last year, we announced historic investments to help provide students with a debt-free path to college through service. Today, 45 colleges were selected for the first round of funding. We are working to make college more affordable for more Californians. pic.twitter.com/bY82bhW70r — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 18, 2022

"This program will unite young Californians of all backgrounds in service, and, for the first time, specifically creates state-funded opportunities for AB 540 eligible Dreamers to serve their communities," the governor's office said in a press release.

Sacramento City College and Sacramento State are just two of the campuses apart of the program. The full list of schools can be found here.

Read more ABC10 stories about education: