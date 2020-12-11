College student reported missing after early morning car crash, deputies say

Jikara Anderson's "sudden disappearance is unexpected and out of character, " said the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The Solano County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Jikara Anderson was involved in a solo car crash early Monday morning. Deputies say Anderson left the scene of the crash after law enforcement arrived. She left all her belongings inside the car, including her purse and cell phone.

The sheriff's office says Anderson may suffer from an unknown mental health condition.

Anderson is a student at UC Santa Barbara. Her "sudden disappearance is unexpected and out of character," said the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.

Deputies describe Anderson as being 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, and having reddish orange braids. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket.

Anderson was last seen at a Safeway grocery store on Lincoln Road West in Vallejo around 4:45 a.m. She does not have any known friends or family in Solano County. Deputies do not know her destination.

If you know where Anderson is contact the Solano County Sheriff's Office at 707-421-7090.

