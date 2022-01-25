Wildfire on California coast near Big Sur is 45% contained

Cal Fire says the 700-acre Colorado Fire is 45% contained Tuesday.

BIG SUR, Calif. — Shifting winds and increased humidity have helped firefighters make progress against a blaze burning in rugged mountains near California’s Big Sur coast.

Cal Fire says the 700-acre Colorado Fire is 45% contained Tuesday. It erupted Friday evening as strong, dry, offshore winds raked California with damaging gusts. Named for its starting point in Palo Colorado Canyon, the fire triggered evacuation orders for about 500 people in the lightly populated area about 100 miles south of San Francisco.

The cause remains under investigation.

Road Closures

For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to the Granite Canyon Bridge in Carmel.

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Map

A map of evacuations for the Colorado Fire is available below.

Wildfire Map

A wildfire map tracking the acreage burned of the Colorado Fire is available below.

Wildfire Prep

For anyone living in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

