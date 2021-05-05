Conservative podcaster settles in court over threats made against Yuba-Sutter health officer

County leaders used a handful of examples in which podcaster Lou Binninger called for violence against Dr. Phuong Luu as a reason for the restraining order.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A settlement has been reached in a restraining order case against conservative podcaster Lou Binninger over threats he made on his show against Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.

On a recording from an April 10, 2021, episode of Binninger’s “No Hostages Radio” podcast, he said "these people like Dr. Luu. Somebody should just smash her car, bust her up, and send her out of town. We need ... I'm telling you people, they're gonna get ... you're either gonna get them, or they are gonna get you."

Both sides met at a hearing on April 21 to discuss a stipulated order. It was signed and filed to the court on April 23 and the matter was settled. As part of the agreement, Binninger affirmed he would no longer make threats against Dr. Luu in any form; that he would edit portions of podcasts cited in court documents to remove his previous statements against Dr. Luu; and that he would not follow or “stalk” Dr. Luu.

“The order does not prevent Binninger from attending public meetings or accessing public services; Binninger's First Amendment rights are not limited; and the court will have jurisdiction to enforce the stipulated settlement and order,” court documents state.

The order will remain in effect and be enforceable for one year, according to court documents.

