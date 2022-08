Which cooling centers are open across Northern California?

Cities like Sacramento and Rancho Cordova are announcing the opening of cooling centers amid a summer heat wave.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With temperatures across Northern California reaching 100 degrees for a multi-day stretch, many cities and counties continue to run cooling centers.

See below for a list of cooling centers opening in the area.

Sacramento County cooling locations

Elk Grove

Wackford Community Center

9014 Bruceville Road

Sept. 1 through Sept. 3 (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

The Center at District56

8230 Civic Center Drive

Sept. 4 through Sept. 7 (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Both facilities can be reached by public transit.

Folsom

Folsom Public Library meeting room

411 Stafford Street Sept. 2, Sept. 3 and Sept. 6 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Sept. 4 and Sept 5 (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.)



Sacramento

Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center (limited space for pets)

3615 Auburn Boulevard

Sept. 1 through Sept. 7 (2 p.m.to 10 p.m.)

Three Sacramento County facilities are also operating as cooling centers from Sept. 1 through Sept. 7, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. Cooling center hours on Sept. 3 and 4 are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The facilities include:

DHA Annex (1725 28th Street)

DHA Customer Service Center (2450 Florin Road)

DHA Customer Service Center (5747 Watt Avenue)

"(Department of Human Assistance) will be initiating outreach for Weather Respite Motel Sheltering with check-in starting Wednesday, Aug. 31 and a tentative check-out of Thursday, Sept. 8," said a county spokesperson.

Due to high daytime temperatures this weekend and into next week, the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance has opened offices to serve as Cooling Centers for the community from Thursday, Sept. 1 - Wednesday, Sept. 7. pic.twitter.com/kH7nxOTvP3 — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) August 30, 2022

Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova city officials recently announced they are opening its city hall as a cooling center from Sept. 1 through Sept. 6 to "help the community beat the heat."

Rancho Cordova City Hall

2729 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA

Sept. 1 through Sept. 6 (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

San Joaquin County cooling locations

Lodi

Lodi Community Center

415 S. Sacramento Street.

Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Manteca

Manteca Transit Center

220 Moffat Boulevard, Manteca, CA

Tuesday through Saturday (1 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Stockton

Boggs Tract Community Center

533 S. Los Angeles Street, Stockton, CA

Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Garden Acres Community Center

607 Bird Avenue, Stockton, CA

Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Gospel Center Rescue Mission

445 S. San Joaquin Street, Stockton, CA

Daily (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Kennedy Community Center

2800 S D Street, Stockton, CA

Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Northeast Community Center

2885 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA

Wednesday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Taft Community Center

389 W. Downing Avenue, Stockton, CA

Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Thornton

Thornton Community Center

26675 N Sacramento Boulevard, Thornton, CA

Monday through Friday (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Tracy

Larch Clover Community Center

11157 W. Larch Road, Tracy, CA

Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Tracy Branch Library

20 E. Eaton Avenue, Tracy, CA

Monday and Thursday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Tuesday (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Wednesday (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday through Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Sunday (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Lolly Hansen Senior Center (Residents 50 and older)

375 E. 9th Street, Tracy, CA

Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

West Valley Mall

3200 N. Naglee Road, Tracy, CA

Monday through Saturday (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Sunday (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Stanislaus County cooling locations

Modesto

Modesto Public Library

1500 I Street, Modesto, CA

Monday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Tuesday through Thursday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday through Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Turlock

Turlock Public Library

550 Minaret Avenue, Turlock, CA

Monday through Tuesday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Wednesday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oakdale

Oakdale Public Library

151 S. 1st Avenue, Oakdale, CA

Monday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday through Thursday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Ceres

Ceres Community Center

2701 4th Street, Ceres, CA

Tuesday through Friday (12 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.)

Ceres Public Library

2250 Magnolia Street, Ceres, CA

Monday (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Tuesday through Thursday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Hughson

Hughson Community Center

2307 Fourth Street, Hughson, CA

Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Hughson Public Library

2412 3rd Street, STE A, Hughson, CA

Tuesday through Friday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Newman

Newman Public Library

1305 Kern Street, Newman, CA

Monday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday through Thursday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Newman Family Resources

1300 Patchett Drive, Newman, CA

Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Closed for lunch (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)

Patterson

Patterson City Hall Lobby

1 Plaza Circle, Patterson, CA

Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Patterson Public Library

46 N. Salado Avenue, Patterson, CA

Wednesday (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday (11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

Riverbank

Riverbank Community Center

3600 Santa Fe St. Riverbank, CA

Mon., Tues., Thurs. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Friday (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Riverbank Police Department

6727 3rd Street, Riverbank, CA

Monday through Thursday (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Riverbank Public Library

3442 Santa Fe Street, Riverbank, CA

Monday through Tuesday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Wednesday (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Waterford

Waterford City Hall

101 E Street, Waterford, CA

Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Waterford Public Library

324 E Street, Waterford, CA

Monday through Tuesday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Wednesday (2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Thursday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

County areas

Denair Public Library

4801 Kersey Road, Denair, CA

Monday through Thursday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Empire Public Library

98 I Street, Empire, CA

Tuesday through Thursday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Keyes Public Library

4420 Maud Avenue, Keyes, CA

Monday through Wednesday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Thursday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Salida Public Library

4835 Sisk Road, Salida, CA

Monday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Tuesday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Wednesday through Thursday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

