Cops investigate hanging death of black man; 2nd in 2 weeks

More than 100,000 people signed an online petition demanding a full investigation.

PALMDALE, Calif. — Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community.

More than 100,000 people signed an online petition demanding a full investigation and community members confronted city officials on Friday. Los Angeles County coroner's officials said a decision on the cause of death is deferred pending an investigation.

Fuller's death has brought to light the death of another black man found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city 45 miles east of Palmdale.

