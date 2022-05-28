Costco expected to open in Linda, no exact date announced

🎉IT'S OFFICAL -- COSTCO IS COMING TO LINDA🎉 They said it couldn’t be done. They said we were crazy. Well today I am beyond thrilled to announce that we did it! It’s official! Costco is coming to Linda! THANK YOU to each one of the 1200 local residents who signed my petition to support this project. Thank you for your faith and support. Thank you to the developer for your perseverance, and thank you to our Yuba County staff for their fantastic customer service and their YES to business positive attitude. I am Andy Vasquez, and it’s a true honor to serve as your Yuba County Supervisor. I strive every day to make Linda bigger and better, and we sure did it today! Spread the word, Costco is coming to Linda! www.andyvasquez.com