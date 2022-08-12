Costco officially opening store in Linda

On Friday, the company confirmed plans to build a store at the old Peach Tree Mall along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A Costco Wholesale is officially coming to Linda in Yuba County.

On Friday, the company confirmed plans to build a store at the old Peach Tree Mall along North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue. Yuba County officials say the site has been vacant for more than 36 years.

“This is a very exciting time for residents of Yuba County,” Yuba County District 1 Supervisor Andy Vasquez said. “Costco took a hard look at the growth and strength of our community and knew it was the right place to build.”

Yuba County officials believe the opening of a Costco in the area will inspire other national brands to build in the area.