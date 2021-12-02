x
Court denies request for change of venue in case of deadly Vallejo Police shooting

The Vallejo City Attorney's Office officials claimed that both parties couldn't get a fair trial either in Sacramento or the Bay Area.

VALLEJO, Calif. — A request to move a trial involving Vallejo police shooting and killing a Bay Area man at a protest was denied by a judge on Thursday.  

A Vallejo Police officer shot and killed Sean Monterrosa from the back of a police vehicle outside of a Walgreens on June 2 after they believed the hammer he held was a gun. Police were responding to reports of looting after a day of protest against the police killing of George Floyd.  

The Vallejo City Attorney's Office officials claimed neither Monterrosa's family nor the city could receive a fair trial in either the Bay Area or Sacramento. They wanted to move the venue to Fresno.  At the time, they cited a July 17 tweet from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where she described the death of Monterrosa as "murder." 

"I join Sean’s family & others in calling for an FBI investigation into Sean’s murder, including into the destruction of essential evidence in this homicide case," Pelosi tweeted.

John Burris, a civil rights attorney, is representing Monterrosa's family. He claims moving venues to Fresno did not make sense. 

"The court ruled against them because we filed a motion that said it was kind of ridiculous because the Sacramento Northern District is a huge area," Burris said. "Plus, if you move it to Fresno, it's very inconvenient, so it's full steam ahead of us."   

