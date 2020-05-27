Local law enforcement agencies said they could fine people up to $1,000 for violating stay-home orders. So how many citations have they handed out?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Counties across Northern California have begun reopening businesses since the state's stay-at-home order shut down businesses on March 19.

In an effort to deter people from violating the public health order, local law enforcement agencies said they would possibly fine individuals up to $1,000 or give them jail time.

So how many citations were issued for not complying with the public health order? Not many.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

"The sheriff’s office has not issued any citations," said Tess Deterding, public information officer (PIO) with the sheriff's office.

Sacramento Police Department

"The Sacramento Police Department has not issued any citations in regards to the COVID–19 health order," said Officer Karl Chan with the department.

Placer County Sheriff's Office

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is taking an educational approach instead of issuing citations, according to PIO Angela Musallam.

"Our role at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office has been to educate the public about the order, not take enforcement action," Musallam said.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department

San Joaquin County hasn't issued any COVID-19-related citations, according to Sandra Mendez, PIO for the county.

"We have taken on the role of educating the public regarding the public health recommendations," Mendez said.

Elk Grove Police Department

The Elk Grove Police Department has not issued any citations in regard to violating the public health order, according to Officer Jason Jimenez.

Citrus Heights Police Department

Officers with the department have "not made any arrests exclusively for the purpose of violating the stay-at-home order or looting during a State of Emergency," according to Lt. Michael Wells.

"For criminals who have committed other unrelated crimes during the stay-at-home order, in conjunction with those crimes, we have applied additional charges of violating the isolation order and/or looting/theft during the state of emergency," Wells said.

In total, the department had 10 violations of failing to obey lawful orders during a state of emergency and 13 violations for theft/looting during a state of emergency, Wells said.

