Gov. Newsom announces Safety Review workgroup to advise California on COVID-19 vaccines

The workgroup will independently review the safety and effectiveness of any vaccine that gets FDA approval for distribution.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom named an 11-person Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to advise the state on when FDA-approved vaccines can be distributed across the state.

The workgroup is made up of California scientists and medical experts who specialize in immunization and public health. They will work independently from the Food and Drug Administration and national organizations to make sure vaccines are effective and safe for Californians to get.

The workgroup is just part of California’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, which Newsom sent to the CDC last week.

“We’re very proud of the work Dr. [Mark] Ghaly and his team have done to identify the experts. They will guarantee safety, equity and transparency of vaccines,” Newsom said in a press conference.

The team is composed of experts in biostatistics, epidemiology, pediatric infectious disease, health equity and healthcare financing.

“California leads in science and by bringing together our state’s brightest scientific minds, we can ensure that any vaccine distributed here meets safety requirements,” Newsom said.

Newsom mentioned that it’s possible that a small number of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available by the end of this year, it’s more likely that a wider distribution will happen in 2021. He also mentioned the storage needs for the vaccine need to be met by the state before they can actually be distributed.

