California State University planning return to in-person learning for Fall 2021

Due to the promising results of the upcoming coronavirus vaccine, California State University officials are optimistic about a return to in-person learning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California State University [CSU] announced Wednesday it is planning to return to in-person learning starting with the Fall 2021 semester.

CSU Chancellor Timothy White said it is critical they provide as much advance notice to students and their families, similar to how they announced their move to distance learning.

"While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines."

The White House Coronavirus Task Force warned states that immunizations alone wouldn't curb coronavirus spread until late spring.

CSU Chancellor-select Joseph Castro said they are planning for the majority of students to return to campus.

"This decision comes at a good time as high school and transfer students have until December 15 to complete their applications for fall admission," Castro said.

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen said the number of in-person activities in the fall would depend on coronavirus risk. Sacramento State officials said on Twitter that a safe return to campus is likely with the vaccine's current progress.

Sacramento State extended its Fall 2021 application deadlines to Dec. 15.

CSU began distant learning in May due to the pandemic.