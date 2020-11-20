New coronavirus rules threaten California's October job gains

A new report from the EDD shows California added 145,500 jobs in October as the state's unemployment rate fell to 9.3%.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's unemployment rate has dipped below 10% for the first time since March 2020, the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new report from the state Employment Development Department [EDD] shows California added 145,500 jobs in October as the state's unemployment rate fell to 9.3%. October 2020 was the "third-highest single-month job gain in the current data series that dates back to 1990," according to the report.

California has now recovered 44% of the more than 2.6 million jobs it lost in the spring. While nine of California's 11 job sectors saw gains, the state's leisure and hospitality industry saw the largest as it added 66,000 jobs.

But those gains could be short lived as a surge of cases has already prompted new restrictions on businesses. California has ordered most restaurants to halt indoor dining and imposed a 10 p.m. curfew in most areas that begins Saturday.

Data on job growth or loss for California for the month of November is scheduled to be release on Friday, Dec. 18.

RELATED STORIES FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Watch more: