How would year-round daylight saving time impact Sacramento?

The Senate passed the bill to make daylight saving time permanent, but there are some cons behind no longer "springing forward."

CALIFORNIA, USA — Springing forward is that dreaded time of year that takes days if not weeks to get used to. As the summer months approach, it’s nice to use the extra hour of sunlight to spend outdoors, but there could be some cons to consider.

Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year with the sun setting around Sacramento at about 4:48 p.m. and rising around 7:20 a.m. As daylight saving time moves ahead to the next step of being permanent, that would mean the Sacramento area sunrise would be around 8:20 a.m.

Some worry about the dangers of a dark morning commute or kids waiting at bus stops. Other concerns could be whether drivers will see kids walking or riding their bikes to school. This was a leading concern in the 1970s when President Richard Nixon wanted to do away with the time change. The bill was scrapped after public concerns were raised about the dark conditions.

However, daylight saving time doesn’t change how much light we get. It only shifts the hours.

Even on the shortest days of the year, we would still see about 9.5 hours of daylight in Northern California. For some, losing that hour of morning sunlight is worth getting an extra hour in the evenings.

