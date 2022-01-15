x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Dead wife's relatives seek part of Robert Durst's fortune

A lawyer for the family of his missing first wife notified the real estate tycoon’s trust Tuesday that it would be seeking more than $100 million.

LOS ANGELES — A quest for the fortune left behind by multimillionaire murderer Robert Durst is underway just days after his death.

A lawyer for the family of his missing first wife notified the real estate tycoon’s trust Tuesday that it would be seeking more than $100 million from Durst’s estate and widow. Attorney Robert Abrams said he would soon be filing a new wrongful death lawsuit against the estate and would renew legal actions against others he has long claimed helped cover up the killing of Kathie McCormack Durst four decades ago. Abrams singled out Durst's widow who has previously denied any

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get the ABC10 mobile app for breaking news alerts, live shows and to send us news tips.

Watch: Sacramento paramedics raise the alarm over long delays offloading patients

In Other News

Northern California Weather Forecast: Jan. 15, 20211