x
California

Deadly crash after driver swerves to avoid deer in Placer County

According to California Highway Patrol, a witness said a driver swerved off the road to avoid a deer and hit a power pole.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A person is dead after a solo vehicle crash in Placer County, Monday.

The crash happened on Highway 49, south of Hummingbird Lane. According to California Highway Patrol, a witness said the driver swerved off the road to avoid a deer and hit a power pole.

The #2 lane is closed while emergency personnel are in the area. The person who died in the crash has not been identified.

