Deadly crash after driver swerves to avoid deer in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A person is dead after a solo vehicle crash in Placer County, Monday.
The crash happened on Highway 49, south of Hummingbird Lane. According to California Highway Patrol, a witness said the driver swerved off the road to avoid a deer and hit a power pole.
The #2 lane is closed while emergency personnel are in the area. The person who died in the crash has not been identified.
Watch more on ABC10: Roseville community recovering after fatal shooting
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8