2 dead following vehicle vs pedestrian crash in North Highlands

Metro Fire of Sacramento said the accident is being investigated by CHP.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 6:35 update:

Two people are dead after an 18-year-old woman crashed into them near North Highlands on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The driver was traveling down westbound on Don Julio Boulevard when she struck two street vendors and a Chevy Tahoe after she oversteered, according to the CHP.

The driver cooperated with law enforcement. The CHP does not believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in the deadly crash.

The CHP is still investigating the case.

Original story:

Officials said the crash happened Friday afternoon near Don Julio Boulevard and Watt Avenue in North Highlands.

Metro fire posted about the incident on Twitter, calling for people to stay safe on the roadways.

