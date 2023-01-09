1 dead, 1 hurt in solo crash in Vallejo, police say

The Vallejo Police Department says around 6:30 p.m. Friday officers responded to a call of a solo injury crash near Columbus and Redwood Parkways.

Example video title will go here for this video

VALLEJO, Calif. — One person is dead and another person is hurt following a crash in Vallejo Friday morning.

The Vallejo Police Department says around 6:30 p.m. Friday officers responded to a call of a solo injury crash near Columbus and Redwood Parkways.

"On arrival, officers determined a 2005 Toyota Tundra was traveling on Columbus Parkway when the driver lost control of the vehicle striking the center median," police said in a press release. "The vehicle ultimately rolled over and came to rest in the opposite lane of traffic. "

Police say the juvenile driver was taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. Unfortunately, the passenger of the vehicle, also a juvenile, sustained life-threatening injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

Police say this is the 6th deadly traffic crash in the city of Vallejo in 2023.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.