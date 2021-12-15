Deadly crash closes eastbound I-80 near Yuba Pass, CHP says

California Highway Patrol said the deadly crash occurred near the Yuba Pass Wednesday. Eastbound I-80 is closed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Eastbound I-80 near Yuba Pass is closed following a deadly crash, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol - Gold Run.

The post came out just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Fatal crash westbound 80 east of Cisco Grove. Eastbound 80 shutdown as a result. Please slow down and drive safe. Posted by CHP - Gold Run on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

According to a separate post from CHP - Truckee on Twitter, westbound I-80 is also closed in Truckee to passenger cars. They add that the roadway is closed to commercial vehicles at the Nevada Stateline.

ABC10 is waiting for more information from law enforcement. At this time, it's not known how many people are involved, the exact damage and cause of the crash and how long I-80 in the area will be closed.

The news of the crash comes days after the area saw major snow fall due to a recent storm.