Panel hears dueling versions of fatal Marine training mishap

CAMP PENDLETON SOUTH, Calif. — An attorney for a Marine Corps officer says his client takes responsibility for the 2020 sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle off the Southern California coast that killed nine service members, but he doesn’t deserve to be discharged. 

A Marine Corps attorney countered Tuesday that Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner's missteps were egregious enough to end his military service. Opening statements before a three-officer panel follow a Marine Corps investigation that found inadequate training, shabby maintenance and poor judgment by leaders led to the sinking. It was one of the deadliest Marine training accidents in decades.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, the U.S. flag is seen lowered to half-staff at Park Semper Fi in San Clemente, Calif., after a seafaring assault vehicle sank off the coast of Southern California. A Marine Corps panel convenes Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, to decide if an officer should be discharged over the sinking of the amphibious assault vehicle that killed nine service members. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

