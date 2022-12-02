Police: One person killed after being hit by a car in Rocklin

Police said the crash happened on Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive Saturday night.

ROCKLIN, Calif — The Rocklin Police Department says one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

Rocklin Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Horrillo said the incident happened on Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive in Rocklin.

Police say one westbound lane is open while eastbound lanes on Lonetree will be closed for several hours.

Horrillo said the driver was cooperative and stayed to talk to officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Eastbound lanes of Lonetree Blvd are currently shut down at Adams Dr. One westbound lane is currently open. Lanes will be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area. Posted by Rocklin Police Department on Saturday, March 19, 2022