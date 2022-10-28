Deadly Palmdale stabbing prompted by argument in parking lot

Authorities say an argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center.

PALMDALE, Calif. — An argument by three people living in their cars led to a stabbing that left a man and a woman dead at a Palmdale shopping center, authorities said Friday.

One man was arrested at the scene after the attacks took place shortly before noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Destination O Eight Shopping Center in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Family members and acquaintances told KABC-TV that the victims were Ken Evans and his 22-year-old daughter, McKenna Evans.

"My heart didn't want it to be true," said Jesse Mercardo, who had been dating McKenna for eight months. He said she was studying to be an aesthetician.

"All I want from this is just one more time... just one more time," Mercado said. "Can I just hold her one more time? And say my goodbyes and that's it. Tell her I love her. I'll always love her."

Investigators learned that the attacker and the victims apparently lived in their cars, which were parked in the lot, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

"The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance regarding his vehicle, during which an argument ensued. The argument led to a physical fight and ultimately the stabbing of both victims," the statement said.

Elizabeth Evans, who was married to Ken Evans and was the mother of McKenna, said her husband was working on his car before the attack.

Investigators haven't found the weapon that was used in the attacks, authorities said.

