1 dead, 2 injured after chase ended in a wrong-way crash on Highway 99 near Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and two others are hurt following an early morning chase that ended in a wrong-way crash Thursday on Highway 99 southbound at the Stockton Boulevard on-ramp.

South Sacramento California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:42 a.m. after CHP was told of a chase happening between a suspect in a stolen vehicle and the Elk Grove Police Department.

According to CHP, Elk Grove police were chasing the suspect who was in a gold Honda Accord. The police called the chase off when the suspect got onto SR-99 southbound at Calvine Road and started going the wrong way. CHP picked up the chase but was shortly advised about the crash.

CHP said the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jacob McPherson of Sacramento, hit a Honda Insight head-on. According to law enforcement, a person was inside the accord with McPherson.

All three people were taken out of their respective vehicles and taken to local hospitals. The passenger of the Honda Accord died from their injuries at the hospital. McPherson and the driver of the Honda Insight both experienced major injuries, according to South Sacramento CHP.

Elk Grove police arrested McPherson. South Sacramento CHP said McPherson could face a number of charges including a stolen vehicle charge, felony evading and a gross vehicular manslaughter charge, among others.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the person killed at a later time.

ABC10 reached out to both South Sacramento CHP and the Elk Grove Police Department but did not hear back before publishing.

