3 children under 8 years old found dead in Merced County home

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said a woman was also found with what they believe were self-inflicted injuries.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into the deaths of three children at a Merced County home.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called out to the 13000 block of Brice Street in Le Grand for a welfare check around 2:10 p.m Wednesday. Arriving deputies found the three children, all under the age of eight, dead inside the home.

In addition to the deaths, the sheriff's office said deputies found a woman with what they believe were self-inflicted injuries. She was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is currently underway and no additional information is available.