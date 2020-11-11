California could decriminalize psychedelic drugs

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said he plans to introduce a bill decriminalizing possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms and other psychedelics.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers will consider next year whether to decriminalize psychedelic drugs.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said Tuesday that he plans to introduce a bill decriminalizing possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms and other psychedelics. Oakland adopted a resolution last year decriminalizing certain natural psychedelics that come from plants and fungi.

Oregon last week became the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms. Wiener said he was encouraged by those developments and is talking with experts about exactly what form his proposal should take. He said he was leaning toward Oregon’s supervised-use approach.

