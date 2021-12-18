Dense fog and near freezing temperatures to disrupt the last weekend of Christmas shopping

Cold air from the Gulf of Alaska is infiltrating northern California dropping temperatures in the mid to low 30s.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A gap between storm systems and a trough in the jet stream has brought cold arctic air into the western US.

Temperatures over northern California Saturday morning plummeted below freezing point for many cities. 30°F was recorded in Sacramento with low 30s in neighboring San Joaquin Valley.

Dense and patchy fog could be seen throughout the valley limiting visibility to less than a quarter mile around Davis, Woodland, and North Sacramento. Stretches from Sacramento to Stockton saw visibility under a mile.

By mid morning improvements to visibility could be seen across the Valley. As fog lifted visibility began improving but fog could still hover over the area into the afternoon with a chance for sun.

In some cases where temperatures are at freezing or below, freezing fog may impact driving conditions making windows frosty and causing things like leaves to become slick on road ways.

Freezing and near freezing overnight lows are expected Sunday morning before returning to the 40s overnight on Monday.

Tuesday a storm system is set to arrive early, bringing rain and snow to northern California.

Rain and snow for the Sierra is expected to continue through the week with scattered showers Christmas eve and on Christmas day.

