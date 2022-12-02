Deputies investigating a deadly shooting in Sacramento

According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting just before 4 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Friday.

According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting just before 4 a.m. Once on scene, law enforcement found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

"Deputies performed life-saving measures while awaiting Sacramento Metro Fire," law enforcement wrote. "Fire personnel arrived a short time later, and transported the victim to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased hours later."

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but law enforcement believes the victim and the suspect knew each other and that the suspect is an employee of the business where this crime occurred.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.